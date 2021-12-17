Cowboys Activate WR Cedrick Wilson From COVID-19 List

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they’ve activated WR Cedrick Wilson from the COVID-19 list on Friday.

Wilson, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Dallas but spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Cowboys waived Wilson coming out of the preseason and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks later.

Dallas brought Wilson back this past April on a restricted free agent deal worth $2.183 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and caught 32 passes for 438 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He has also rushed for 11 yards on two carries.