Cowboys Activating WR Michael Gallup From IR, Among Other Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they are activating WR Michael Gallup from injured reserve. The team is also activating DT Trysten Hill from the PUP list and elevating K Lirim Hajrullahu as a COVID-19 replacement.

Gallup, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Gallup has appeared in one game for the Cowboys and caught four passes for 36 yards receiving.

