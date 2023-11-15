Cowboys Announce Two Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have designated TE Peyton Hendershot to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The Cowboys placed C Billy Price on the practice squad injured list as well, which functions similarly to injured reserve. Price will miss four weeks before he’s eligible to be restored to the practice squad.

Price, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals in 2018 out of Ohio State. He finished out the fourth year of a four-year, $11.712 million rookie deal that included a $6.598 million signing bonus.

Cincinnati then declined Price’s fifth-year option and traded him to the Giants for DT B.J. Hill in 2021. He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career after the Giants declined to re-sign him and eventually landed with the Raiders practice squad. Price then signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

The Saints signed Price to a contract earlier this offseason but let him go in July. The Cowboys later signed him to the practice squad.

In 2022, Price appeared in and started 11 games at center for the Cardinals.