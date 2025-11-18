Cowboys Cut LB Damone Clark Among Other Moves

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are waiving LB Damone Clark.

He adds the team is also designating DT Perrion Winfrey to return from injured reserve. Winfrey has three weeks to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Cowboys also cut TE John Stephens from injured reserve and C Wesley French from the practice squad.

Clark, 25, was second-team All-SEC as a senior at LSU. He was drafted by the Cowboys with the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,902,556 rookie contract that included a $242,556 signing bonus and was making a base salary of $3.4 million after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator.

In 2025, Clark has appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and recorded 14 total tackles.