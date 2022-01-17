Cowboys DC Dan Quinn & OC Kellen Moore Interviewing With Broncos On Tuesday

According to Ian Rapoport, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn‘s interview with the Broncos for their head coaching vacancy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Denver’s brass will be coming to Dallas and also will interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, per Michael Gehlken.

Rapoport adds Quinn has three more coaching interviews later this week. He’s also been requested by the Bears, Dolphins and Vikings.

Quinn is widely considered the frontrunner for the Broncos’ coaching vacancy. Here are the other candidates Denver is considering

Interviews:

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Requested)

Quinn, 51, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator this past January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.