Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Won’t Interview For Jaguars’ HC Job During Two-Week Window

Adam Schefter reports that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn will not interview for the Jaguars’ head-coaching vacancy during the two-week window for candidates to meet with other teams.

The Jaguars requested interviews with eight candidates this week including Quinn.

Here’s the full list of candidates:

Interviews:

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Declined)

(Declined) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

(Requested) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Scheduled)

Quinn has done a great of job turning around the Cowboys’ defense this year and could have interest from other teams for their head-coaching jobs.

Quinn, 51, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator this past January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led to the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.