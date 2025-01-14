Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer Contemplating Retirement

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer has been contemplating retirement this offseason.

Dallas is parting ways with former HC Mike McCarthy after the staff’s contracts expired and it’s likely the new coach will bring in his own coaches.

Zimmer, 68, began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys back in 1994 as their DBs coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator and had stints with the Falcons and Bengals before the Vikings hired him as their head coach in 2014.

Minnesota signed Zimmer to a three-year extension as he entered a “lame duck” season in the final year of his contract in 2020. He was fired after the 2021 season.

Zimmer worked as a consultant with Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Colorado before returning to the NFL as the Cowboys DC in 2024.

During his eight years as Vikings head coach, Zimmer led the team to a record of 72-56-1 (56.2 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and one trip to the NFC Championship game in 2017.