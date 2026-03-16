Cowboys DE Rashan Gary Agrees To Pay Cut

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Cowboys DE Rashan Gary is agreeing to a pay cut as part of the trade from Green Bay.
Pelissero mentions Gary’s compensation will drop to $16 million for the next two seasons. Dallas also added an option and void years, lowering his cap number to $5.44 million in 2026 and $8.24 million in 2027.
Gary, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Michigan. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,877,312 rookie contract that includes a $9,567,136 signing bonus.
The Packers picked up Gary’s fifth-year option worth around $10,892,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Green Bay later agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension that included a $34.636 million signing bonus with Gary.
He was due base salaries of $18 million and $21 million in the final two years of that deal when Green Bay traded him to Dallas for a fourth-round pick.
In 2025, Gary appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.
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