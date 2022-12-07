Cowboys Designating LT Tyron Smith To Return From IR

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy announced that LT Tyron Smith is expected to practice today, per Jon Machota.

This will open up his three-week window to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. He’s been out since training camp with a torn hamstring.

Smith, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He signed a ten-year, $109 million contract with Dallas back in 2014 that includes $40 million guaranteed.

Smith is due base salaries of $13.5 and $13.6 million over the final two seasons of his deal in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Smith started 11 games for the Cowboys at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 82 qualifying players.