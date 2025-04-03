Cowboys Discussed Extending QB Trey Lance Last Season

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys had talks with QB Trey Lance about a potential extension last season after starting QB Dak Prescott went down with an injury.

Archer notes those talks obviously never materialized into a deal and Lance remains unsigned as a free agent.

The former first-rounder was never able to climb into a bigger role in Dallas and was relegated to third string for most of his tenure.

It’s not clear what’s next for Lance. The Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League added him to their negotiation list. His father played for the Roughriders but it’s not clear if Lance is interested in taking his career up north.

Lance, 24, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore but was limited to appearing in just one game in 2020 due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus. The Cowboys acquired him from San Francisco in August 2023 in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

He made a base salary of $1,055,000 in 2024 and counted for $5,310,714 against 2024’s cap. The Cowboys declined his fifth-year option, which means he became an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Lance appeared in four games for the Cowboys and completed 25 of 41 pass attempts for 266 yards and an interception. He also rushed 11 times for 41 yards.

We will have more news on Lance as it becomes available.