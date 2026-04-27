Cowboys Signing Three Players Including WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Cowboys are signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year deal.

Nick Harris adds Dallas is also signing WR Tyler Johnson and LB Curtis Robinson.

Valdes-Scantling, 31, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus.

Valdes-Scantling played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022, later signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Chiefs.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Chiefs released him and he joined the Bills shortly after on a one-year deal. Valdes-Scantling was cut loose by the Bills following their trade for WR Amari Cooper. He caught on with the Saints in October and eventually joined the Seahawks during the offseason.

Seattle released Valdes-Scantling coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the 49ers’ practice squad but was eventually released from injured reserve. Valdes-Scantling then caught on with the Steelers’ practice squad in early November.

In 2025, Valdes-Scantling appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and Steelers and recorded 14 receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown