NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Cole Payton, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that late Raiders’ owner Al Davis warned him about making trades within the division, yet he hasn’t always followed that advice.

“I don’t really pay much attention to who I’m talking to,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “Al Davis, probably the first thing he tried to put in my head was, ‘Don’t even answer a call from your division. Jerry, this is all about strategizing against your division opponents because you play them twice and you can’t forget that edge there. That’s a very strategic edge.’ So I didn’t take that lesson from Al.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni and GM Howie Roseman spoke to reporters about the team selecting QB Cole Payton out of North Dakota State during Day Three of the draft and whether he would get to see any playing time in certain preseason packages, given his athleticism.

“Really, really athletic, really good with the ball in his hands in the quarterback run game, made great decisions with the football, accurate passer — 72 percent last year as a starter, and you can’t be that unless you’re making good, accurate throws and going the right place with the ball,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “There are some ‘Wow’ plays on his tape that are really impressive. I think I charted four times he jumped over somebody. I wrote down, ‘He’s the best athlete on the field.’”

“We’ll see how that goes, get him here, get him acclimated here, have a chance next weekend at rookie minicamp learning the playbook, then we’ll see where it goes from here,” Sirianni added.

“He was the highest guy on the board and obviously it’s an important position,” Roseman said. “We feel really good about the three quarterbacks that are here, we plan to have them here, we’re excited about all three of those guys. It’s not about them, it’s about staying true to the process and taking the best player available. . . . We’re open to keeping four quarterbacks, for sure. It’s the most important position in sports. If you have four good ones, why wouldn’t you keep them?”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh was happy with his first draft as the team’s head coach and said he believes the team drafted “Giants” who can make a big impact this coming season.

“I think we have a bunch of Giants, figuratively and literally,” Harbaugh said, via GiantsWire.com. “We have guys that we really like that are going to make a difference.”