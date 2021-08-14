Cowboys DT Neville Gallimore Out 4-6 Weeks With Dislocated Elbow

Ian Rapoport reports that Cowboys’ DT Neville Gallimore suffered a dislocated elbow during the team’s preseason game and will miss four to six weeks.

Rapoport adds that there was minimal structural damage to the elbow and that nothing is torn.

This was the best-case scenario for Gallimore and the Cowboys, as he could have missed significant time.

Gallimore, 24, was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,680,449, including a $963,964 signing bonus, $963,964 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,170,112.

In 2020, Gallimore appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and started nine of them. He recorded 28 tackles, half a sack, and one pass deflection.