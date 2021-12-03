Cowboys DT Trysten Hill Reinstated From Suspension

The NFL officially reinstated Cowboys DT Trysten Hill from suspension on Friday after he served his one-game suspension on Thursday.

Hill was originally suspended two games without pay for punching Raiders OL John Simpson after their Thanksgiving game. The decision was made by NFL VP of Football Operations Jon Runyan, who reviewed all video from their indecent.

However, NFL appeals officer Derrick Brooks later reduced Hill’s suspension to one game.

Hill, 23, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Central Florida in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $4.878 million rookie contract with Dallas.

In 2021, Hill has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded eight tackles and no sacks.