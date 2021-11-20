Cowboys Elevate CB Kyron Brown & CB Deante Burton

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they are elevating cornerbacks Kyron Brown and Deante Burton for this Sunday. The team also announced that CB Kelvin Joseph would not be traveling to Kansas City due to personal reasons.

CB Kelvin Joseph (Not Injury Related-Personal) will not be traveling with the team to Kansas City and has been ruled out for the game.



The Dallas Cowboys elevated CB Deante Burton from the practice squad as a COVD-19 Replacement and CB Kyron Brown as a standard elevation. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 20, 2021

Brown, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Akron following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Jets coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

New York eventually promoted Brown to the active roster but later waived him with a failed physical designation and he reverted to their injured reserve. The Jets then decided to cut Brown before he signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys ahead of the 2021 season.

In 2019, Brown appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded five total tackles.