Cowboys Elevate DT Carlos Watkins & LS Matt Overton

The Dallas Cowboys announced Saturday that they’ve elevated LS Matt Overton and DT Carlos Watkins to their active roster for Week 5’s game against the Rams.

Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston.

Watkins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys. Dallas brought him back this past March but added him to their practice squad at the start of the season.

In 2021, Watkins appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception returned for a touchdown, a fumble recovery and one pass defended.