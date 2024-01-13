Cowboys Elevating LBs Buddy Johnson & Malik Jefferson

Per Todd Archer, the Cowboys are elevating linebackers Buddy Johnson and Malik Jefferson for their first playoff matchup.

Johnson, 24, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round out of Texas A&M in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when Pittsburgh waived him during final roster cuts.

The 49ers signed him to their practice squad back in September and he briefly caught on with the Bears before later being waived by the team. He then joined the Cowboys’ practice squad.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in two games for Dallas and recorded four total tackles.