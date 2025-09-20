Cowboys Elevating Two Players

Per Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys are elevating CB Robert Rochell and DB Zion Childress for Week 3.

Rochell, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Central Arkansas. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,170,926 rookie contract when he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Rochell later signed on with the Seahawks’ practice squad in September but was cut loose after a few weeks and eventually caught on with the Panthers.

The Packers signed Rochell off the Panthers’ practice squad and brought him back for the 2024 season before signing him to the practice squad. He joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract but was let go and joined the Cowboys.

In 2025, Rochell has appeared in one game for the Cowboys and recorded one tackle.