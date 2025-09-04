Cowboys Elevating WR Ryan Flournoy and LB Buddy Johnson For Week 1

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports the Cowboys are elevating WR Ryan Flournoy and LB Buddy Johnson from the practice squad for Week 1 against the Eagles.

Flournoy, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Southeast Missouri State. He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts this year but stuck around on the practice squad.

In 2024, Flournoy appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and caught 10 passes for 102 yards.