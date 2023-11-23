Cowboys Expected To Address Dak Prescott’s Contract During Offseason

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that there have been no conversations between the Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott regarding a long-term extension during the season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said the team is open to extending Prescott, but it looks like the two parties will wait until after the season to address Prescott’s deal.

As of now, Prescott is scheduled to enter the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract next season. Prescott has both no-tag and no-trade clauses in his contract, which should shift plenty of leverage to him in negotiations.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is currently the highest-paid player at $55 million per year, so it’s possible Prescott could push for a deal that surpasses this.

He’s scheduled to count $59.455 million against the Cowboys’ cap next year, which means there’s even more incentive for Dallas to get an agreement in place to free up cap room to keep building out their roster around Prescott.

Prescott, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2023, Prescott has appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys and completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 2,604 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.