Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Out For Season With Torn ACL

Update:

Tom Pelissero is now reporting that an MRI confirmed that Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs does, in fact, have a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys fear CB Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL during Thursday’s practice.

According to Pelissero, the injury happened during a 1-on-1 drill.

Reports surfaced this afternoon that Diggs was undergoing an MRI on his knee. However, it appears as though Dallas is bracing for the worse.

An ACL tear would, obviously, end Diggs’ 2023 season and lead to him being placed on injured reserve.

Diggs, 24, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas this past July.