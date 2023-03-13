Cowboys Free Up $7M Of Cap Room By Reworking Michael Gallup’s Deal

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports that the Dallas Cowboys restructured the contract of WR Michael Gallup in recent days and created around $7 million of cap space.

The Cowboys had around $14 million or so of cap room heading into today, according to OverTheCap.com.

Gallup, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension with the Cowboys.

In 2022, Gallip appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and caught 39 passes for 424 yards receiving and four touchdowns.