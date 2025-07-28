Cowboys G Robert Jones Broke Bone In His Neck, Expected To Miss 2-3 Months

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Cowboys G Robert Jones suffered a broken bone in his neck during Sunday’s practice and is expected to miss two to three months.

Schefter adds Jones was working with the starting unit during the early parts of training camp.

Jones, 26, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2021. He agreed to a three-year, $2.45 million contract with the Dolphins.

Jones managed to make the 53-man roster each of his first three seasons in the NFL. He agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins last year before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason, when he signed a one-year deal with Dallas.

In 2024, Jones made all 17 starts for the Dolphins at left guard.