Cowboys, Giants & Vikings Were Also In On Tony Pollard

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Cowboys, Giants and Vikings were all in on RB Tony Pollard before he signed with the Titans.

Russini mentions Pollard took the deal with the best payday, agreeing to a three-year, $24 million deal with Tennessee.

Pollard, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Memphis in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,187,780 rookie contract with the team, including a $667,780 signing bonus, $667,780 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $796,945.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent last year when the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him worth $10.09 million guaranteed. Pollard will now be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Pollard appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and rushed 252 times for 1,005 yards (4 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes for 311 yards.

We had him included in our Top 100 2024 NFL Free Agents list.