Cowboys Have Spoken To Deion Sanders About HC Job

Update:

Deion Sanders confirmed that he spoke with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told Adam Schefter. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Jordan Schultz of B/R is reporting that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken with Colorado HC Deion Sanders about the team’s head coaching vacancy.

Schultz says that discussions between the two parties are expected to continue regarding the possibility of him becoming the next head coach in Dallas.

According to Schultz, Sanders is considered a “top candidate” for the Cowboys’ job. However, Dallas plans to interview other candidates as they begin the process of replacing Mike McCarthy.

Sanders has reportedly expressed an interest in the Raiders’ head coaching position, but it doesn’t sound like Las Vegas is all that interested.

Sanders, 57, played 16 seasons in the NFL for the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, and Ravens.

Sanders took his first coaching job in 2012 for the Prime Prep Academy, which he co-founded. He eventually landed the head-coaching job at Jackson State where he spent three years. Colorado hired Sanders as their head coach prior to the 2023 season.

In his FBS coaching career, Sanders has a record of 13-12 including a 9-4 record in 2024.

We will have more on Sanders and the Cowboys’ head coaching search as it becomes available.