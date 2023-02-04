Cowboys Hiring Brian Schottenheimer As Offensive Coordinator

Per Jane Slater, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy announced today that the team is hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator.

The following is a list of candidates prior to the hiring of Schottenheimer:

Panthers RBs Coach Jeff Nixon

Rams assistant HC/TE coach Thomas Brown

Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio

Cowboys consultant Brian Schottenheimer Schottenheimer, 49, began his NFL coaching career with the Rams in 1997 as an assistant. He later worked for Washington, the Chargers, the Jets, and the Rams before joining the Colts in 2016. The Seahawks hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season but later made the decision to move in a new direction. The Jaguars hired Schottenheimer as their passing game coordinator/QB coach in 2021 and he was not retained when former HC Urban Meyer was fired. He then joined the Cowboys as a consultant in 2022. In 2020, the Seahawks’ offense ranked No. 17 in total yards, No. 8 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 16 in passing yards. We will have more on the Cowboys and Schottenheimer as it becomes available.