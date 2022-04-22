Cowboys Host OT Sam Tevi For Visit

According to Doug Kyed, the Cowboys brought in free-agent OT Sam Tevi for a visit on Friday.

Tevi, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017 out of Utah. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.56 million contract with Los Angeles and signed on with the Colts in March of last year.

He suffered a season-ending torn ACL toward the end of the preseason last August and missed all of 2021.

In 2020, Tevi appeared in 14 games for the Chargers, making 14 starts for them at tackle.