Cowboys Hosting S Jayron Kearse On A Visit

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are bringing in free-agent S Jayron Kearse for a visit.

Kearse, 27, was drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round out of Clemson in 2017. He played out his four-year, $2.4 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Lions signed Kearse to a one-year, $2.75 million deal back in March but was suspended for the first three weeks of the season after violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Detroit elected to cut Kearse loose back in December and he quickly signed with the Ravens’ practice squad.

In 2020, Kearse appeared in 11 games and recorded 59 tackles, no interceptions, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.