Cowboys Intend To Let Dak Prescott Play Out Contract Year

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a mutual understanding of his contract situation, with no offer expected to come from Dallas despite Prescott entering his walk year.

“We are where we are, locked and loaded for this year,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.

A team official said Dallas hasn’t ruled out signing Prescott to an extension this year but there’s some belief that it would be better for the team’s books to do it next year, per Michael Gehlken.

This officially confirms where things have been trending since Dallas’ season ended. Prescott was in the running for MVP this past year, but the wildcard loss to the Packers soured another great regular season for the Cowboys.

There was a lot of optimism during the season about a new deal for Prescott, which would have lowered his cap hit in 2024 dramatically but come at the cost of likely making him the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback.

Now it’s clear that Jones intends to make 2024 a do-or-die season for key figures in the organization, like Prescott and HC Mike McCarthy.

It’s a gamble by Jones. Prescott has a no-tag and no-trade clause in his contract, so if he wanted to test free agency after this season there is nothing stopping him.

Prescott, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2023, Prescott appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 55 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Prescott and the Cowboys as it becomes available.