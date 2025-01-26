Cowboys Interview Bears Assistant Carlos Polk For STs Coordinator

Jordan Schultz reports that the Cowboys interviewed Bears assistant special teams coordinator Carlos Polk for their special teams coordinator position on Sunday.

The Cowboys are looking to replace special teams coordinator John Fassel, who departed for the same job with the Titans.

Dallas has interviewed Broncos assistant special teams coordinator Chris Banjo for the job.

Polk, 47, played eight seasons in the NFL for the Chargers and Cowboys. He took his first coaching job in 2009 at Grossmont College as an assistant special teams coach.

Polk was hired a year later for the job with the Chargers. He worked for the Buccaneers, Cowboys and Jaguars before joining the Bears in 2022.