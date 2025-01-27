Cowboys Interviewing Matt Eberflus Monday, Expected To Hire Him As DC

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys are interviewing former Bears HC Matt Eberflus on Monday for their defensive coordinator job.

Pelissero says that “as long as all goes well, he’s expected to be named the Cowboys defensive coordinator.“

Jordan Schultz reports that the Cowboys are expected to hire Eberflus as their defensive coordinator so it would be a surprise if anyone else got the job at this point.

Eberflus, 54, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels‘ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out in 2018. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

The Bears later hired Eberflus as their head coach for the 2022 season. He was fired during the 2024 season.

During his three seasons as Bears’ head coach, Eberflus has posted a record of 14-32 (30.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.