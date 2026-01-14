Cowboys Interviewing Packers DL Coach Demarcus Covington

Josina Anderson reports that the Cowboys have put in a request to interview Packers defensive line coach/run game coordinator Demarcus Covington for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Cowboys’ job:

Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones (Interviewed) Broncos assistant HC/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard (Requested) Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Requested) Cowboys DL coach Aaron Whitecotton (Scheduled) Ravens DC Zach Orr (Requested) Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Scheduled) Eagles DB coach Christian Parker (Requested) Giants interim DC Charlie Bullen (Requested) Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich (Blocked) Packers DL coach Demarcus Covington (Requested)

Covington, 35, began his coaching career at UAB as a defensive grad assistant back in 2012. From there, he held positions at Ole Miss, UT Martin, and Eastern Illinois.

Covington took his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2017 as an assistant. He was later promoted to outside linebackers coach before being named defensive line coach in 2020. Covington was promoted to New England’s defensive coordinator before the 2024 season when Jerod Mayo was hired as head coach.

The Packers hired Covington as their defensive line coach/run game coordinator last year.