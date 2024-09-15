Cowboys LB Micah Parsons In No Hurry For Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is content to wait and see how the market develops before pushing the issue on a new deal.

Parsons is eligible for an extension now after completing the first three years of his rookie contract. He’s under contract through 2025 on the fifth-year option.

However, Rapoport says Parsons understands if he waits the bar could be raised for elite defensive players.

Right now, 49ers DE Nick Bosa is at the top at $34 million a year. Rapoport points out Steelers OLB T.J. Watt and Browns DE Myles Garrett could both sign new deals next offseason and move that mark higher.

Parsons could beat all of them if he waits and he’s indicated in some comments to reporters and on his podcast that he’s willing to do that.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2023, Parsons appeared in all 17 games and recorded 64 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.

In 2024, Parsons has appeared in one game for the Cowboys and recorded four total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.