Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Named Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons was named the Associated Press 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

Parsons was a unanimous selection this year and got 50 of 50 votes.

Parsons, 22, was a one-year starter at Penn State and a consensus All-American as a sophomore. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Cowboys drafted Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He just finished the first year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus. The Cowboys will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Parsons appeared in 16 games and recorded 84 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass defenses.