Cowboys Make Five Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced five roster moves on Wednesday including promoting QB Will Grier from the practice squad.

Dallas also placed LS Jake McQuaide on the injured reserve, designated LB Damone Clark to return from the Non-Football Injury list, and signed LS Tucker Addington and LS Matt Overton to the practice squad.

The @dallascowboys made the following transactions on Wednesday: Reserve/Injured:

– LS Jake McQuaide Signed to practice squad:

– LS Tucker Addington

– LS Matt Overton Signed to active roster from practice squad:

– QB Will Grier Returned to Practice:

– LB Damone Clark — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 5, 2022

Grier, 27, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,299,281 deal that included a $779,281 signing bonus when Carolina waived him.

The Cowboys claimed Grier and he spent the rest of the season on their roster.

In 2019, Grier started two games and completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions. He added seven rush attempts for 22 yards.