Cowboys Make Five Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they are placing DT Trysten Hill and rookie DT Owa Odighizuwa on the COVID-19 reserve list. The team is also activating DT Justin Hamilton, S Darian Thompson, and RB JaQuan Hardy from the practice squad.

Hill was originally suspended two games without pay for punching Raiders OL John Simpson after their Thanksgiving game.

The decision was made by NFL VP of Football Operations Jon Runyan, who reviewed all videos from their incident. However, NFL appeals officer Derrick Brooks later reduced Hill’s suspension to one game.

Hill, 23, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Central Florida in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $4.878 million rookie contract with Dallas.

In 2021, Hill has appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.