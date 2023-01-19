Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced four roster moves on Thursday for their playoff game against the 49ers.

The full list of moves includes:

Cowboys signed DB Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Cowboys placed CB Mackensie Alexander on the practice squad injured reserve.

on the practice squad injured reserve. Cowboys designated WR Simi Fehoko and LB Devin Harper to return.

Alexander, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings out of Clemson back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.316 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bengals.

Alexander was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before agreeing to return to his original team. He signed on with the Dolphins back in August but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. The Cowboys signed him to their practice squad in December.

In 20212, Alexander has appeared in one game for the Cowboys and recorded one tackle.