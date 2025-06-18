Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

Per the wire, the Dallas Cowboys made four roster moves on Wednesday, signing DT Perrion Winfrey and CB Robert Rochell.

In corresponding moves, the team released DB Luq Barcoo and DT Justin Rogers from their roster.

Winfrey, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $4,472,800 rookie contract when the Browns released him following repeated off-field incidents that resulted in a two-game suspension.

He caught on with the Jets’ practice squad in November 2023 but was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending foot injury a month later.

He signed on with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions in October 2024 ahead of its 2025 season.

For his career, Winfrey has appeared in 13 games for the Browns and one game for the Jets, recording 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.