Cowboys Make Six Moves Including Activating TE Blake Jarwin

The Dallas Cowboys announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for Week 18.
The full list includes:
- Cowboys placed S Jayron Kearse and S Darian Thompson on the COVID-19 list.
- Cowboys activated TE Blake Jarwin from injured reserve.
- Cowboys elevated S Tyler Coyle, RB JaQuan Hardy and RB Ito Smith to their active roster.
Jarwin, 26, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2017. He joined their practice squad coming out of the preseason his rookie year and was promoted to their active roster shortly after.
The Cowboys signed Jarwin to a three-year, $24.25 million extension this past March that included $9.25 million guaranteed.
In 2021, Jarwin has appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and caught 10 passes for 90 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
