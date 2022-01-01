Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced three roster moves ahead of Sunday, including activating WR Noah Brown from injured reserve and elevating WR Simi Fehoko and S Darian Thompson to the active roster.

The Dallas Cowboys activated WR Noah Brown (Reserve/Designated for Return) and WR Simi Fehoko (Reserve/COVID-19) on Saturday. The club also elevated S Darian Thompson as a COVID-19 replacement and restored T Aviante Collins to the practice squad from Practice Squad/COVID-19. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 1, 2022

The team is also activating T Aviante Collins from the COVID reserve list.

Brown, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed to a one-year deal with Dallas.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in 11 games and recorded 16 receptions for 184 yards (11.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.