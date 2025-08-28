Cowboys Make Three Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed LB Isaiah Land and DE Adedayo Odeleye on Wednesday, and waived WR Ryan Flournoy in a corresponding roster move.

Land, 25, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M in 2023. He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts as a rookie and was claimed by the Colts. He wound up cracking Indianapolis’ active roster the last two years.

In 2024, Land appeared in 10 games for the Colts and recorded one tackle.