Cowboys Make Three Roster Moves

Per Todd Archer, the Cowboys have made three roster moves ahead of their game in Week 2.

Archer reports that the team is signing WR Ryan Flournoy to the active roster. They are also calling up CB Robert Rochell and CB Zion Childress.

Flournoy, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Southeast Missouri State. He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts this year but stuck around on the practice squad.

In 2024, Flournoy appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and caught 10 passes for 102 yards.