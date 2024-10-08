Cowboys Making Three Moves Including Calling Up DE Carl Lawson

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are signing WR Seth Williams and DE Luiji Vilain to their practice squad after a workout on Tuesday.

The Cowboys are also signing DE Carl Lawson to their active roster.

Lawson, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017 out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets in 2021.

Lawson was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $15 million in 2023 when he agreed to a pay cut. He became an unrestricted free agent this offseason and later signed on with Dallas during camp.

The Cowboys signed Lawson to their practice squad soon after.

In 2024, Lawson has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded two tackles and a half sack.