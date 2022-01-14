Cowboys Place DB Israel Mukuamu On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys officially placed DB Israel Mukuamu on injured reserve Friday.

Mukuamu will be eligible for injured reserve activation if the Cowboys reach the Super Bowl.

Mukuamu, 22, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in April of last year. He signed a four-year, $3,610,708 contract with the Cowboys that included a $130,708 signing bonus.

In 2021, Mukuamu has appeared in four games for the Cowboys, but has yet to record a statistic.

During his college career at South Carolina, Mukuamu totaled 64 tackles, seven interceptions, a forced fumbles, a defensive touchdown and 10 pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 22 games.