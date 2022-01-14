Cowboys Place DB Israel Mukuamu On Injured Reserve

By
Tony Williams
-

The Dallas Cowboys officially placed DB Israel Mukuamu on injured reserve Friday. 

Mukuamu will be eligible for injured reserve activation if the Cowboys reach the Super Bowl.

Mukuamu, 22, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in April of last year. He signed a four-year, $3,610,708 contract with the Cowboys that included a $130,708 signing bonus.

In 2021, Mukuamu has appeared in four games for the Cowboys, but has yet to record a statistic. 

During his college career at South Carolina, Mukuamu totaled 64 tackles, seven interceptions, a forced fumbles, a defensive touchdown and 10 pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 22 games.

