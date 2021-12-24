Cowboys Place Two On COVID-19 List Including CB Jourdan Lewis

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are placing CB Jourdan Lewis and WR Simi Fehoko on the COVID-19 list.

Lewis, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and re-signed to a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million.

He’s set to earn a base salary of $1,250,000 this season.

In 2021, Lewis has appeared in 14 games and recorded 53 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 11 pass defenses.