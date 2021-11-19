Cowboys Place WR Amari Cooper On COVID-19 List

The Dallas Cowboys have placed WR Amari Cooper on the COVID-19 list Friday.

Cooper will miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Cooper, 27, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

Cooper played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

Cooper is set to make base salaries of $20 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Cooper has appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and caught 44 passes for 583 yards receiving and five touchdowns.