Cowboys Placed DT Perrion Winfrey On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday they have placed DT Perrion Winfrey on injured reserve.

This will sideline him for at least four games before he’s eligible to return. He’s been dealing with a back injury and did not play in Week 1.

Winfrey, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $4,472,800 rookie contract when the Browns released him following repeated off-field incidents that resulted in a two-game suspension.

He caught on with the Jets’ practice squad in November 2023 but was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending foot injury a month later.

He signed on with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions in October 2024 ahead of its 2025 season. After finishing out the spring season, he signed with the Cowboys.

For his career, Winfrey has appeared in 13 games for the Browns and one game for the Jets, recording 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.