Cowboys Placing Six On Injured Reserve Including DT Neville Gallimore

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are placing six players on injured reserve Thursday to open the regular season.

The full list includes:

After three weeks, these players will be eligible to come off of injured reserve.

Gallimore, 24, was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,680,449, including a $963,964 signing bonus, $963,964 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,170,112.

In 2020, Gallimore appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and started nine of them. He recorded 28 tackles, half a sack, and one pass deflection.

Joseph, 21, was a one-year starter at Kentucky and opted out of the final two games of the 2020 season. He also sat out the 2019 season after transferring from LSU.

The Cowboys drafted Joseph with pick No. 44 overall in the second round. Joseph signed a four-year deal worth $7,781,160 million with a $3,019,026 signing bonus.

During his two-year college career, Joseph recorded 37 tackles, six deflections, and four interceptions.