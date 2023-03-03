Cowboys Potential Landing Spot For CB Jalen Ramsey?

According to Jeff Howe of the Athletic, there’s a “rumor picking up steam in league circles” that the Cowboys would be a good fit for Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, who could be traded this offseason.

Howe adds that pairing Ramsey with CB Trevon Diggs would certainly create one of the best cornerback combinations in the NFL.

Yesterday, Jourdan Rodrigue reported that the Rams definitely are open to trading Ramsey this offseason if they get enough interest from another team.

Rodrigue mentioned that Los Angeles could still keep Ramsey, as he’s under contract for three more years, but they’d listen to offers as they look at tearing down and rebuilding their defense.

As for a potential asking price, Rodrigue says it would probably take at least a first-round pick, in 2023 or in the future, and additional picks in later or future rounds.

Beyond that, any acquiring team would also likely rework Ramsey’s contract, per Rodrigue. For the Rams, a trade would create $19.6 million in dead money and free up $5.6 million in cap space.

There’s been quite a lot of trade buzz surrounding Ramsey in the past week and some NFL insiders believe it’s “likely” Ramsey is dealt.

Ramsey, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and is set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that will cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season. Ramsey is due base salaries of $17 million and $14.5 million over the next two years.

In 2022, Ramsey appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery and 18 pass defenses.

We’ll have more regarding Ramsey as the news is available.