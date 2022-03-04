Cowboys Prioritizing Long-Term Deal For WR Michael Gallup

Following the news that the Cowboys are “likely” to release WR Amari Cooper before the start of free agency, Charles Robinson reports that Dallas is prioritizing a long-term extension for WR Michael Gallup.

Robinson explains that getting Gallup under contact long-term has been part of the Cowboys’ plan this offseason and this is a situation where they’re essentially choosing between Cooper and Gallup.

Releasing Cooper nets the Cowboys $16 million of cap room this offseason and gets them close to being cap compliant.

Gallup, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Gallup appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and caught 35 passes for 445 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

